Lucio Corsi: Who is Italy's Eurovision act?

Lucio Corsi to represent Italy in Eurovision 2025.

Italian singer-songwriter Lucio Corsi will represent his country in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest which gets underway this week in Basel, Switzerland.

The 69th edition of the Eurovision, which will see the participation of acts from 37 nations, takes place from 13-17 May.

Corsi, 31, will perform his hit Volevo essere un duro which earned him second place in Italy's Sanremo Music Festival in February.

Traditionally, the winner of Sanremo is given the chance to represent Italy at the Eurovision, however if they decline, the invitation is offered to the second-placed act.

The 2025 Sanremo winner, Olly, turned down the Eurovision opportunity which was accepted "happily" by Corsi.

Who is Lucio Corsi?

Born on 15 October 1993 in Grosseto, Corsi grew up in the rural Vetulonia area of Tuscany.

Corsi has a captivating stage presence and is known for his distinctive blend of glam rock, poetic lyrics and fairy-tale themes.

His work reflects a fascination with nature and a flair for theatricality, drawing comparisons to artists like David Bowie and Marc Bolan.

His mother, a painter called Nicoletta Rabitti, has contributed significantly to his visual identity by creating the artwork for his EPs and albums.

Musical career

Corsi's passion for music was sparked at a young age after watching The Blues Brothers movie.

By the time he was in his late teens he was composing his own songs and performing in local venues in his hometown.

After graduating from high school in Grosseto, he moved to Milan to pursue his musical career.

Corsi released his first EP, Vetulonia Dakar, in 2014, followed by another EP, Altalena Boy. These early works, later compiled into an album titled Altalena Boy/Vetulonia Dakar in 2015, garnered positive critical attention for their glam rock style and imaginative lyrics.

His debut full-length album, Bestiario Musicale, was released in 2017. Beyond music, Corsi's unique style and look led to his selection by Gucci as a model for their Cruise 2018 campaign.

In 2019, Corsi signed with Sugar Music and released the single Cosa faremo da grandi?, which served as the title track for his second album, released in 2020. His third album, La gente che sogna, followed in 2023, earning him the Targa MEI prize as the Best Independent Artist of the Year.

Affter his Sanremo success in February 2025, Corsi's fourth album, also titled Volevo essere un duro, was released in March and quickly climbed to the top of the Italian charts.

When will Lucio Corsi perform in the Eurovision?

The Eurovision programme includes two semi-finals (Tuesday 13 and Thursday 15 May) and a final (Saturday 17 May).

Corsi will perform in the first semi-final, on Tuesday, as well as in the final.

The semi-finals, lasting about two and half hours each, will be broadcast on Italian television channel Rai Due starting at 21.00.

The final will be broadcast on Saturday 17 May at 21.00 on Rai Uno as well as on Raiplay and RAI Radio2y.

Italy and the Eurovision

The Eurovision in Basel is the 50th edition in which Italy will compete, however Corsi's entry is in fact Italy's 52nd Eurovision song.

In 1956 each country brought two songs to the competition, along with the song Fai rumore by Diodato, the Italian song ready for the Eurovision in Rotterdam 2020 which was cancelled due to covid.

Earlier this year a controversy erupted over Estonia's Eurovision 2025 entry Espresso Macchiato, by rapper Tommy Cash, which critics say is offensive and contains harmful stereotypes.

Photo Luci Corsi - Facebook