  3. ✨Bright and Super Comfortable Apartment in the Heart of Rome ✨
Apartments for rent in Rome

✨Bright and Super Comfortable Apartment in the Heart of Rome ✨

Date:

Date:

Hello everyone,

I’m renting out my charming and cozy 110 sqm apartment starting this June.

Strategically located between Termini, Santa Maria Maggiore, and Piazza Vittorio, the apartment is well connected by Metro lines A and B, trains, and airport shuttles. It's within walking distance of universities, language schools, the FAO, theaters, hospitals, green spaces, the historic center, and the vibrant neighborhoods of Monti and San Lorenzo. The area is lively and full of facilities, shops, large supermarkets, a wide variety of restaurants, art galleries, and social spots. Just two blocks away, the traditional Esquilino Market is one of the best places in the city to buy fresh food.

Situated on the 5th floor with an elevator, the apartment has a warm, stylish atmosphere and comes fully furnished. It features two spacious double bedrooms, a large, cozy living room, a generous bathroom, wide hallways, and a bright, airy, and fully equipped kitchen. Amenities include heating, a washing machine, stereo system, bed and bath linens, and superfast fiber internet.

It is ideal for a small family or for two friends who wish to share the space.

Minimum period 10 months, maximum two years.

Asking price 1700 euros per month, plus expenses.

Please note: no pets and no smoking inside. However, there is direct access to the shared rooftop terrace, where you can relax or hang laundry in the sun. ☀️

Visitable now (in person or by video call)

If it fits you, feel free to message me.

Thank you!

General Info

Price info 1700 euros per month, plus expenses.
Address Via Principe Amedeo, 137, 00185 Roma RM, Itália
Email address robertacanepa@gmail.com

View on Map

✨Bright and Super Comfortable Apartment in the Heart of Rome ✨

Via Principe Amedeo, 137, 00185 Roma RM, Itália

