Italy updates travel rules to allow large dogs in cabin on flights

Until now, Italy required medium-sized and large dogs to fly in the cargo hold. Not anymore.

Italy is expanding its air travel rules to allow pet owners to take larger dogs on board flights, in the cabin, the Italian transport ministry announced on Monday.

The new rules, approved by Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC, mean that medium-sized and large dogs can stay beside their owners and are no longer obliged to travel in the cargo hold.

The transport ministry said that "four-legged friends" can stay in the cabin, "housed inside a special carrier that can also be placed on the seats, as long as it is adequately secured with seat belts or other anchoring systems."

The statement continued: "The total weight of the animal and the carrier can be higher than the limits currently foreseen, but not exceed the maximum weight foreseen for an average passenger".

Italy's deputy premier and transport minister Matteo Salvini has welcomed the decision enthusiastically, describing it as a "battle of common sense and civility".

Animali a bordo degli #aerei: si allarga la possibilità di trasportare gli amici a quattro zampe in cabina anziché in stiva come auspicato dal ministro @matteosalvinimi. Lo stabilirà il cda di @EnacGov https://t.co/fgAagCh6Wo pic.twitter.com/fimqmEsqfA— Ministero delle Infrastrutture e dei Trasporti (@mitgov_it) May 9, 2025

ENAC president Pierluigi Di Palma also welcomed the move which is "in full compliance with flight safety" while responding to "new societal needs".

It will now be up to the airlines to define the fares and travel conditions for passengers flying with their pets.

Until now, airline companies have had different rules relating to the transportation of pets, with many low-cost carriers prohibiting all animals in the cabin except for guide dogs.

Last year, Italy's flag carrier ITA Airways raised its weight limit for pets in the cabin from 8 kg to 10 kg on domestic flights.

The move by the Italian air sector to open up to pet travel comes as the country's railways make it increasingly easier to travel with dogs by train, particularly during the summer.