Rome to host Coppa Italia final between AC Milan and Bologna

Squads meet Mattarella ahead of Rome clash.

Rome will host the much anticipated Coppa Italia final between Serie A teams AC Milan and Bologna at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday 14 May at 21.00.

Ahead of the clash, both teams were received by Italy's president Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome on Tuesday afternoon.

Mattarella wished the players well and reminded them of their "responsibility" as a "reference for many young people in our country and in the other countries you come from".

AC Milan, which have five titles to their name, will be hoping to win the Coppa Italia for the first time since 2003 when they defeated AS Roma.

Bologna will be seeking a third title, having not raised the Coppa Italia trophy since 1974 when they beat Palermo.

Juventus is the most successful club since the competition was founded in 1922, with 15 wins, followed by Roma and Inter Milan with nine wins each, and Lazio with seven.

Rome has unveiled a public transport plan with a focus on sustainable mobility ahead of the Coppa Italia final at the Stadio Olimpico.

The 'Road to Zero' transport plan includes a series of initiatives aimed at encouraging the use of public transport on the day of the clash.

Rome's public transport network will be free all day for fans in possession of a ticket for the Coppa Italia final and the city's three subway lines will run until 01.30.

All public transport lines serving the area around the Olympic Stadium will be boosted on Wednesday, with shuttle buses available for people with disabilities.

In addition there will be parking bans on the roads around the stadium from 17.00.

For full transport details see the city website.