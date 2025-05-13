Naples shaken by strong earthquake in Campi Flegrei

Naples University evacuated after Campi Flegrei earthquake.

Italy's Campi Flegrei, a highly seismic area near Naples in the southern Campania region, was shaken by a 4.4-magnitude earthquake just after midday on 13 May.

The earthquake occurred at 12.06 at a depth of two kilometres off the coast of Pozzuoli, the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) said in a statement.

The quake was the same high intensity as the ones in March and May - the strongest to hit Campi Flegrei in four decades - and comes after the area was struck by a 3.9 magnitude earthquake in February.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to property as a result of the earthquake which was followed by a 3.3 magnitude aftershock at 12.22.

Schools in the area were evacuated and local train services were suspended.

Firefighters said they were carrying out structural checks on buildings in the Pozzuoli area of Campi Flegrei, west of Naples.

The tremor was clearly felt in Naples and led to the evacuation of the Fuorigrotta campus of the Università Federico II di Napoli, according to Il Mattino newspaper.

Campi Flegrei

Declared a regional park 20 years ago, the Campi Flegrei area is a highly seismic zone of supervolcanic calderas, situated to the west of Naples and about 50 kilometres from Mount Vesuvius.

The Campi Flegrei volcano last erupted in 1538 however earthquakes have been common in the area since 1950, with a surge of seismic unrest in the early 1980s.

Experts believe the recent spike in seismic activity is linked to bradyseism, a phenomenon that involves the gradual uplift or descent of part of the earth's surface, caused by the filling or emptying of underground magma chambers or hydrothermal activity.

There are 15 towns in the Campi Felgrei area with a combined population of more than half a million people living in the so-called 'red zone' most at risk.

Last year the Italian government announced new measures in light of the increased seismic activity in the area, updating emergency plans for a possible mass evacuation.

Image: Pozzuoli, Campi Flegrei. Photo credit: Giuma / Shutterstock.com.