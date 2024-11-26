Best things to do in Rome in December 2024

A local's guide to what's on in Rome in December.

December is perhaps the most magical time to visit Rome as the Eternal City prepares for the festive season with twinkling decorations, church concerts and Christmas markets.

There are plenty of traditions to look forward to in December including the lighting up of Christmas trees in the centre of Rome and the Vatican.

December 2024 also marks the official start of the Vatican's Jubilee Year, an event that occurs every quarter-century, when Pope Francis opens the Holy Doors at St Peter's Basilica on the 20th of the month.

December in Rome kicks off with a Free Museum Sunday, when Italy's state museums and archaeological sites open their doors for free on the first day of the month, along with city-run museums.

This means that practically all museums in Rome will be free on 1 December - excluding the Vatican Museums - but be warned that landmarks such as Galleria Borghese and the Pantheon need to be booked in advance.

The popular 'Befana' Christmas market in Piazza Navona is set to be held from 1 December until 6 January 2025.

Più libri più liberi, the national fair for small and medium Italian book publishing houses will be held at Rome's futuristic Nuvola conference centre from 4-8 December, offering more than 600 literary events.

ExtraTeatro, a Rome theatre company that produces shows in English for kids and young people, is staging a musical called Cyber Kids at Teatro Belli on 7 December. The English-language production is aimed at high school students, aged 12-18.

Musei in Musica returns to the Italian capital on 7 December, with Rome's city-run museums staying open until 02.00 to host more than 100 concerts and live performances, for a symbolic entry fee of €1.

Rome's Botanic Garden will be illuminated at night over the festive season once again with enchanting tunnels of lights and magical installations. Titled Trame di Luce, the multi-sensory event of light and sound is designed for both adults and children.

There is also a Christmas edition of 'This is Wonderland', an immersive Instagram-friendly fairytale experience based on Pinocchio, at the waterfall gardens in EUR.

Christmas World, hailed as one of the largest Christmas villages in Europe, returns to Villa Borghese from 30 November until 6 January 2025.

The Vatican's Christmas tree and Nativity scene in St Peter's Square will be illuminated on 7 December. The date for the lighting up of Rome's Christmas tree is traditionally on 8 December.

The Accademia di Santa Cecilia programme of classical music concerts includes British a cappella vocal ensemble The King's Singers performing Christmas classics (4 Dec) and Finland's Dalia Stasevska conducting the Santa Cecilia orchestra and choir as they perform music by Sibelius and Carmina Burana by Carl Orff (12-14 Dec).

Rome's opera house stages Tchaikovsky's mesmerising ballet The Nutcracker, directed by Andrea Quinn, from 15 until 24 December.

Exhibitions in Rome in December include a rarely-seen portrait by Caravaggio at Palazzo Barberini, on public display for the first time; an exhibit dedicated to the legacy of Baroque master Guercino and the noble Ludovisi family in 17th-century Rome; Botero at Palazzo Bonaparte, the largest exhibition in Italy ever dedicated to the Colombian painter.

Other exhibitions include contemporary Roman artist Pietro Ruffo at Palazzo Esposizioni; a celebration of radio pioneer Marconi at the Vittoriano and Palazzo Venezia; and an exhibition devoted to women artists active in Rome between the 16th and 19th centuries.

The Roma Gospel Festival returns to Rome for its 28th edition, with acts including the Harlem Gospel Choir (25 Dec) and the Bronx Gospel Choir (31 Dec).

We will update the information on this list regularly and add new events as they are announced, including for New Year's Eve in Rome. For more events and things to do in Rome see our What's On guide.