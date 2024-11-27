14.3 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 27 November 2024
Italy's news in English
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome opens new museum space with Chagall masterpiece
News Jubilee in Rome

Rome opens new museum space with Chagall masterpiece

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome inaugurates new exhibition space on Via del Corso.

An iconic painting by Marc Chagall will go on public display in Rome from 27 November until 27 January as part of cultural celebrations for the Vatican's Jubilee Year 2025.

The White Crucifixion, painted by the Belorussian-born French painter in 1938, can be admired for free at the new Museo del Corso on the city's central Via del Corso.

The masterpiece, on loan from the Art Institute of Chicago, comes to Rome thanks to a collaboration between the Vatican and Fondazione Roma, the foundation behind the new museum space which was inaugurated on Tuesday.

The painting by Chagall, who died in 1985 aged 97, can be seen every day from 10.00 to 20.00 at the Museo del Corso which unites Palazzo Cipolla with Palazzo Sciarra.

The Vatican’s chief Jubilee organiser, Archbishop Rino Fisichella, in front of Chagall's The White Crucifixion, at the Museo del Corso on Tuesday. Photo Giubileo 2025.

 

"There is no work that can better interpret the spirit of the Jubilee", Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri said, adding that the painting "expresses at the same time the tragedies of war and violence and the light of hope, of brotherhood between peoples".

Father Alessio Geretti, curator of the exhibition, noted that the work was painted by Chagall "immediately after the Kristallnacht (9-10 November 1938) with the aim of denouncing the hatred and horrors of the 20th century perpetrated against the Jewish community."

The Art Institute of Chicago states that Chagall’s painting linked "the martyred Jesus with the Jewish people being persecuted across Europe and implicitly compares the Nazis with Jesus’s tormentors."

The painting, a favourite of Pope Francis, was exhibited at Palazzo Strozzi in Florence in 2015.

The Jubilee is set to attract around 32 million pilgrims and tourists to the Eternal City next year.

General Info

Address Via del Corso, 320, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome opens new museum space with Chagall masterpiece

Via del Corso, 320, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

6 Nations 2025
6 Nations 25
6 Nations 25
6 Nations 25
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling Tech - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jubilee in Rome

Vatican to set up live webcams at St Peter's for Jubilee Year

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Rome on track to complete Jubilee projects on time, mayor says

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Calls in Rome to keep price of carbonara at €12 in Jubilee Year

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Luce: Vatican unveils cartoon mascot for Jubilee Year 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Holy Jubilee in Rome

Vacation Vs. Student Rental: How the Jubilee Will Disrupt Student Housing in Rome

Nicole Baris Nicole Baris -

Julia: Rome unveils new virtual guide for Jubilee 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Vatican to unveil restored St Peter's Baldachin on 27 October

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Ryanair seeks more flights for Rome Ciampino for Jubilee 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -