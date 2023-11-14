Thanksgiving in Italy: a quick guide

How to celebrate Thanksgiving in Italy in 2023.

Thanksgiving is not widely celebrated in Italy however a number of restaurants in major Italian cities mark the event with a traditional holiday menu.

Known in Italy as il Giorno del ringraziamento, Thanksgiving this year falls on Thursday 23 November.

Here is a quick guide to some of the main Thanksgiving events taking place in Italy, most of which require advanced booking, and normally the sooner the better.

Rome

St Paul's Within the Walls is hosting a Thanksgiving Dinner on Wednesday 22 November at 19.00. Turkey will be provided, with guests asked to bring along sides/drinks/dessert. Children are welcome and the event is free but booking is required.

There will be a Thanksgiving Day Mass at St Patrick's - America’s Catholic church in Rome - on Via Boncompagni 31 at 10.00 on 23 November.

Later that evening the American International Club of Rome hosts a Thanksgiving Dinner at the Emme Restaurant, on Via Margutta 19. Reservations required.

The Hard Rock Cafe, the American-style bar and grill on Via Veneto, offers Thanksgiving fare including turkey, pumpkin pie and cranberry mojito, to the backdrop of live music. Booking required.

Expats living in Rome host a Thanksgiving Dinner Celebration "for expats and foreigners in Rome" at Alle Fratte di Trastevere restaurant, with booking required.

Thanksgiving favourites are also offered by Bakery House, in-house and to take away, from its outlets in EUR, Ostia and Corso Trieste.

For those who want to celebrate Thanksgiving with a few beers, check out the Abbey Theatre on Via del Governo Vecchio 51/53; the Drunken Ship in Campo de' Fiori; The Highlander on Vicolo di S. Biagio 9, and Scholars Lounge on Via del Plebiscito 101.

Milan

Favourite venues in Milan for a Thanksgiving dinner include Route 66, Hamericas, Ribs and Beer, God Save The Food and The Brisket.

Florence

There are numerous Thanksgiving options in Florence, including at the Hard Rock Cafe and Harry's Bar, as well as a four-course meal hosted by Hotel Number Nine and The Florentine.

Venice

The Hard Rock Cafe in Venice offers a traditional Thanksgiving menu all day, with live music from 21.30, booking required.

Where to buy Thanksgiving ingredients in Italy

When buying a turkey for Thanksgiving in Italy it is advised to order it from the butcher at least several days in advance, specifying the size required.

Rome: The Castroni chain of shops stock many of the ingredients needed for a Thanksgiving dinner. Some of Rome's best markets include Mercato Testaccio, the Campagna Amica farmer's market near the Circus Maximus, and the Nuovo Mercato Esquilino on Via Principe Amedeo 184.

Milan: Stock up at American Crunch on Via S. Maria Valle 1, or at one of the 10 Milanese locations of California Bakery which also has outlets in Bergamo and Bologna.

Florence: Check out Mercato Centrale, Vivi Market, and Mama's Bakery, which offers ready-to-go Thankgiving treats including apple pie, pecan pie and pumpkin pie.

Naples: Thanksgiving ingredients can be bought at the American Mini Market on Via Scarlatti 211/g, and LittleAmericaNA, on Viale J.F. Kennedy 369.

For those living far from major cities there are also numerous online shopping options.

The US embassy in Rome will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.