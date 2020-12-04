Where to buy Christmas trees in Rome

Christmas trees are on sale at select garden centres and florists in Rome.

For Rome residents who wish to create a bit of Christmas magic in their own home, there are numerous outlets selling real trees around the capital, from "vivai" garden centres to florists.

Artificial Christmas trees can be picked up at many of the city's larger department stores such as Leroy Merlin and Coin.

Christmas trees are currently on sale at garden centres with prices from €60 to €180, or upwards of €200 if you are looking for a particularly large tree.

Garden centres will usually deliver the tree to your home for a fee of about €20 and in some cases this includes collection too.

This year, due to covid-19, some garden centres will only deliver trees to your door at street level, without coming inside your home.

Natural Green, on Via di Villa Betania 7 in the Villa Pamphilj area, has a reasonably good selection, as does Garden 3 Fontane, on Via Laurentina 90 in the EUR district.

Those living near the Trastevere and Marconi areas should check out the Fleur Garden points on Viale di Trastevere 193 and Viale Guglielmo Marconi 698 respectively.

The city's Ikea stores in Porta di Roma and Anagnina offer small trees for €15 as well as a range of artificial versions.

Ikea also offers to take your tree back after Christmas in exchange for a voucher equivalent to the purchase price.

Many of the city's florists also offer smaller Christmas trees, Poinsettias, door wreaths and table decorations to add a touch of festive cheer to your home over the holiday season.