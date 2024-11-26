16.7 C
Tue, 26 November 2024
Italy's news in English
Jubilee in Rome

Vatican to set up live webcams at St Peter's for Jubilee Year

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Pope to inaugurate livestream service on 2 December.

The Vatican is to install a live webcam at St Peter's Tomb as part of a series of technological initiatives being undertaken by the Holy See for the Jubilee Year 2025.

The livestream will be inaugurated by Pope Francis on 2 December, allowing the Catholic faithful around the world to view the tomb of the apostle and the first pope.

The Vatican's outreach efforts during Holy Year will also include the installation of a webcam on the basilica's Holy Door, which Pope Francis will open on Christmas Eve, marking the official launch of Jubilee 2025.

According to tradition, pilgrims who travel to Rome and pass through the Holy Doors may obtain a plenary indulgence.

The Vatican said that the livestream link showing the Holy Doors will offer "symbolic" access to those unable to make the pilgrimage in person.

The Vatican recently launched a 3D virtual replica of St Peter's Basilica, with the help of cutting-edge AI technology, in a collaboration with Microsoft.

The so-called digital twin of St Peter's, created from 400,000 high-resolution images taken over a four period, allows virtual visitors to explore the landmark from anywhere in the world.

Last month the Vatican presented its official Jubilee mascot, an anime cartoon character called Luce, whose name means "light" in Italian.

Rome is currently in a race against time to finish up a slew of public works projects in time for Jubilee Year which is set to attract around 32 million pilgrims and tourists to the Eternal City.

