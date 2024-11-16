7.7 C
Rome (IT)
Sat, 16 November 2024
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Castelli H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome on track to complete Jubilee projects on time, mayor says
News Jubilee in Rome

Rome on track to complete Jubilee projects on time, mayor says

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Gualtieri says Piazza Pia "symbol" of Jubilee Year.

A new underpass under construction near St Peter's is set to open on 20 December, in time for the Vatican's Jubilee Year 2025, the mayor of Rome confirmed on Thursday.

During the presentation of an annual update on progress in the capital, Roberto Gualtieri said works are "95 per cent complete" in Piazza Pia, one of the biggest Jubilee projects underway in the capital.

The scheme involves the pedestrianisation of Piazza Pia which will link Castel Sant'Angelo to Via della Conciliazione and St Peter's Square.

Traffic will be channelled underground to meet the existing Lungotevere in Sassia underpass which was built for the Jubilee in 2000.

"I like to think of this piazza as the symbol of the Jubilee," Gualtieri said, showing the audience a preview video of the new tunnel and the newly pedestrianised square.

Construction works in Piazza Pia were interrupted temporarily by the discovery of the remains of an ancient Roman laundry and a garden linked to Emperor Caligula, however the ruins were removed by heritage authorities to allow the roadworks to continue.

The mayor said that other major Jubilee sites will reopen imminently, to the relief of the city's motorists who have faced significant traffic disruption for more than a year.

Gualtieri said that a restyled Piazza Risorgimento, near the Vatican, will be inaugurated on 23 December, while a new-look Piazza San Giovanni will be unveiled on 28 December.

Piazza dei Cinquecento, in front of the central Termini train station, will be partially reopened on 23 December and the Ponte dell'Industria bridge will reopen to traffic in January.

Describing it as "a massive process of transformation of the city", Gualtieri said: "Rome is getting there: it was a race against time, but Rome will be ready".

Photo credit: REPORT / Shutterstock.com.

General Info

Address P.za Pia, 00193 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome on track to complete Jubilee projects on time, mayor says

P.za Pia, 00193 Roma RM, Italy

Acorn P H2 - 724 x 450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
6 Nations 25

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Castelli H5 - 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Jubilee in Rome

Calls in Rome to keep price of carbonara at €12 in Jubilee Year

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Luce: Vatican unveils cartoon mascot for Jubilee Year 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Holy Jubilee in Rome

Vacation Vs. Student Rental: How the Jubilee Will Disrupt Student Housing in Rome

Nicole Baris Nicole Baris -

Julia: Rome unveils new virtual guide for Jubilee 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Vatican to unveil restored St Peter's Baldachin on 27 October

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Ryanair seeks more flights for Rome Ciampino for Jubilee 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Rome takes trams out of service for works ahead of Jubilee 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Rome set for Trevi Fountain ticket plan in time for Jubilee 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -