News Lifestyle

New Starbucks opens in Rome's historic centre

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Starbucks gets ready to open sixth store in Rome.

Starbucks is preparing to open a new outlet in the historic centre of Rome, just off the city's main shopping street, as the American multinational coffee chain continues to expand in Italy.

The new Starbucks, the sixth in the Italian capital, is set to open in the coming weeks in Piazza di San Silvestro, around the corner from the central thoroughfare Via del Corso.

The new venue - with eight windows onto Via di San Claudio and three onto Piazza di San Silvestro - is located in Palazzo Marignoli which also houses Rome's flagship Apple Store.

The imminent opening of the new Starbucks comes amid an expansion by the coffee giant in Rome.

Last year a Starbucks opened in front of the Italian parliament, followed by two outlets at Termini train station, one in the Prati district and another in the Porta di Roma shopping distict in the north-east suburbs.

The first Starbucks in the greater Rome area opened at the Castel Romano shopping mall, south of the capital, in 2022.

Starbucks has been operating in Italy for six years, after launching in Milan in 2018, and has recently opened a slew of new stores across the country.

Photos Wanted in Rome

General Info

Address Piazza di S. Silvestro, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

