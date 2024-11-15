No Meloni Day: Students in Italy protest against government

Students in Turin burn effigy of Italian education minister.

Clashes broke out between students and riot police during a 'No Meloni Day' protest against the right-wing Italian government in the northern city of Turin on Friday.

Around 15 police officers were treated in hospital after an improvised explosive device was hurled at them by protesters in Piazza Castello, according to Italian media.

Carrying banners against the coalition of premier Giorgia Meloni and waving Palestinian flags, students in Turin set fire to an effigy of Italy's education minister Giuseppe Valditara.

In a social media post, Meloni slammed the "unacceptable scenes of violence and chaos... perpetrated by the usual troublemakers" and sent her "total solidarity" to the injured police officers.

"I hope that certain politicians will stop protecting or justifying this violence and unambiguously join in condemning such serious and shameful episodes", the prime minister added.

Anche oggi abbiamo assistito a inaccettabili scene di violenza e caos in alcune piazze, ad opera dei soliti facinorosi. Diversi agenti delle Forze dell’Ordine sono finiti al pronto soccorso a causa di ordigni e scontri. La mia totale solidarietà va a tutti gli agenti feriti, con… — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) November 15, 2024

"Violence, anger, hatred and above all 15 injured police officers: yet another ugly demonstration by the far left took place in Turin", deputy Italian premier Matteo Salvini wrote on social media, adding: "Needless to say, the government will not be intimidated."

The demonstration in Turin was part of the nationwide 'No Meloni Day' protest, with students joining dozens of rallies in cities across Italy, including Rome, Milan, Naples, Bologna and Genoa.

Students gathered to protest against spending cuts for schools and universities as well as what they called “the government of war” in reference to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In Bologna students carried posters showing the faces of Meloni, Valditara and university minister Annamaria Bernini smeared with red paint.

Milan students carried cardboard rifles and wore masks of Meloni, Benjamin Netanyahu, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Elon Musk, while students in Rome carried a banner against "a government of Fascists and Zionists".

