Italy premier Meloni faces key test in regional elections

Regional elections take place in Umbria and Emilia-Romagna on 17-18 November.
Voters in the Italian regions of Umbria and Emilia-Romagna head to the polls this weekend for regional elections in a key test for premier Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government.
Meloni’s coalition governs 14 out of 20 Italian regions following last month's narrow victory by Marco Bucci, the centre-right candidate in Liguria.
The government will be hoping for more electoral gains in the central Umbria region this weekend but faces an uphill task in the northeast Emilia-Romagna region, long a left-wing stronghold.
The centre-right candidate in Umbria is the outgoing governor Donatella Tesei, a member of deputy premier Matteo Salvini's right-wing Lega party.
The government's candidate in Emilia-Romagna is Elena Ugolini who will face Ravenna mayor Michele De Pascale of the centre-left Partito Democratico (PD).
The elections in Emila-Romagna come after the former governor Stefano Bonaccini (PD) stood down last summer following his election to the European parliament.
