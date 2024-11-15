Italy premier Meloni faces key test in regional elections

Regional elections take place in Umbria and Emilia-Romagna on 17-18 November.

Voters in the Italian regions of Umbria and Emilia-Romagna head to the polls this weekend for regional elections in a key test for premier Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government.

Meloni’s coalition governs 14 out of 20 Italian regions following last month's narrow victory by Marco Bucci, the centre-right candidate in Liguria.

The government will be hoping for more electoral gains in the central Umbria region this weekend but faces an uphill task in the northeast Emilia-Romagna region, long a left-wing stronghold.

The centre-right candidate in Umbria is the outgoing governor Donatella Tesei, a member of deputy premier Matteo Salvini's right-wing Lega party.

Tesei will be up against Assisi mayor Stefania Proietti who is running on behalf of a broad coalition of centre-left parties and civic lists.

The government's candidate in Emilia-Romagna is Elena Ugolini who will face Ravenna mayor Michele De Pascale of the centre-left Partito Democratico (PD).

The elections in Emila-Romagna come after the former governor Stefano Bonaccini (PD) stood down last summer following his election to the European parliament.

For Meloni, victory in the regional elections would consolidate the right’s political dominance. For the opposition, the polls offer a chance to gain momentum after a period of decline.

The elections come amid rising tensions, including protests and clashes in Bologna, where far-right and anti-fascist groups faced off last weekend, sparking criticism of the government’s handling of public order.

Italy's interior minister Matteo Piantedosi said he was left "astonished" after Bologna's centre-left mayor Matteo Lepore accused the government of "sending 300 Blackshirts" to the city.

Both sets of regional elections are scheduled to take place on 17-18 November.