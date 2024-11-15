Colosseum defends Airbnb gladiator deal amid outcry in Rome

Rome culture chief slams "theme park" deal.

The Colosseum has defended a new deal with Airbnb that would open the ancient amphiteatre to gladiator combat, amid a controversy over the proposal in Rome.

The exclusive deal with the short-let property rental firm will see 16 people offered the chance to dress up as gladiators and battle it out in an empty arena after sunset on two nights next May.

The announcement, part of Airbnb's partnership with Paramount Pictures to promote Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II movie, was met with disbelief by Rome's culture councillor Massimiliano Smeriglio who said the news "leaves us perplexed to say the least".

"We cannot transform one of the most important monuments in the world into a theme park", Smeriglio wrote on social media, saying that the move "goes in the opposite direction to the one we are pursuing... that of a heritage that is usable and accessible to everyone, tourists and Romans."

Airbnb donates $1.5 million to Colosseum

As part of the deal, Airbnb will allocate $1.5 million to the Colosseum to finance the upgrading of the permanent exhibition inside the ancient amphitheatre.

Smeriglio acknowledged the need to capitolise on private funding for conservation and restoration work however he said this initiative "reaffirmed once again the commodification and consumption of culture".

"Theme park"

Smeriglio has appealed to Airbnb to confirm the allocation of funds while "giving up the tourist-gladiator show", adding that such a gesture "would increasingly accredit the platform as a friend of Rome, protecting its unique artistic heritage without transforming it into a theme park."

The Colosseum is not managed by the city of Rome but by the Parco archeologico del Colosseo which is under the aegis of the Italian culture ministry.

Smeriglio's intervention was backed on Facebook by Rossella Rea, former Colosseum director, who commented that when she was in charge she never allowed the monument to be utilised for "improper and bad taste use like this", adding: "There are many of us who are shocked."

The move however was welcomed by the president of the culture commission in the chamber of deputies, Federico Mollicone of the right-wing Fratelli d'Italia party.

"We reiterate that we are absolutely in favour of the agreement between public and private in culture, through partnerships or sponsorships, provided that they support initiatives that are of scientific and cultural value approved by the ministry of culture”, Mollicone said.

"Left-wing prejudice against Romanità"

He also suggested the possible existence of a "left-wing prejudice against Romanity" that would hide "hatred towards Roman tradition and history".

On Thursday evening, following a growing row in the capital, the Colosseum Archaeological Park issued a statement clarifying its agreement with Airbnb.

Colosseum responds to debate

Colosseum management said the aim of the deal is "to enhance the historical and cultural heritage" of the amphitheatre through "immersive activities in full respect of the monument, based on rigorous historical research".

"The collaboration aims to combine conservation, education and innovation to bring an increasingly wider audience closer to the cultural richness of the Amphitheatre", the statement continued.

The historical re-enactments have been organised together with the Ars Dimicandi and Gruppo Storico Romano associations, as part of an ongoing collaboration with the Colosseum "aimed at overturning decades of stereotypes about the world of gladiators".

The Colosseum also noted that the Airbnb gladiator combat experience in May will "take place outside of the public opening hours and will not interfere with the usual visits to the site".

Photo Christopher Anderson/Airbnb