Roma appoint Claudio Ranieri as new manager

Ranieri takes over from Juric as Roma's third manager of the season.

Veteran Italian football manager Claudio Ranieri is coming out of retirement to return as head coach at AS Roma, the Rome Serie A club confirmed on Thursday.

Ranieri, who has already managed Roma twice in the past, will return for a third stint with the Rome club after signing a deal with its American owners The Friedkin Group in London on Wednesday.

"At the conclusion of the season, Claudio will transition into a senior executive role, where he will be an adviser to the ownership on all sporting matters at the club" - AS Roma said in a statement - "The search for a future coach will proceed over the next months. Claudio will have input in that decision as well."

"Ranieri brings with him an immense wealth of knowledge and experience from Serie A, the Premier League, La Liga, and Ligue 1" - the statement reads - "having managed top European clubs and winning historic titles, such as his legendary 2016 triumph with Leicester."

Ranieri's surprise return to Roma follows the club's dismissal of Croatian manager Ivan Jurić on Sunday, after just 12 matches.

Ranieri retired from an almost four-decade-long managerial career earlier this year after having helped Cagliari to avoid relegation from Serie A.

Ranieri is Roma's fourth manager this year, and the third this season, as the club languishes in 12th place in the Serie A league table.

In September, Jurić replaced club legend Daniele De Rossi who was sacked as head coach after eight months after Roma fired José Mourinho in January.

Ranieri will mark his return as Roma manager on 24 November when the club faces Napoli at the Diego Maradona Stadium in Naples.

Born in the San Saba district of Rome in 1951, Ranieri has been a lifelong Roma fan and his return has been warmly welcomed by the club's giallorossi fans.

Over his career, Ranieri has managed 18 club sides as well as serving a brief stint as Greece boss in 2014.

He played for Roma in the 1973-74 season, later managing the club from 2009-2011 before returning on a short-term basis in 2019.

Ranieri gained global attention in 2016 for helping the 5,000–1 outsiders Leicester City to clinch the Premier League, the first time the English club had won the title in their 132-year history.

