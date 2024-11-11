11.5 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 11 November 2024
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Taco 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Roma sack Ivan Juric as club seeks fourth manager in a year
News Sport

Roma sack Ivan Juric as club seeks fourth manager in a year

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Mancini tipped as front-runner to become Roma's third manager of the season.

Roma have sacked Ivan Jurić as head coach, the Serie A football club announced on Sunday, following a 3-2 home defeat by Bologna at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The 49-year-old Croatian coach was dropped by Roma after just 12 matches, with the club losing four of the last five league games.

Jurić, the former manager of Hellas Verona and Torino, was appointed in September to replace club legend Daniele De Rossi who was sacked as head coach after eight months after Roma fired José Mourinho in January.

In a short statement, Roma thanked Jurić "for his hard work these past weeks", adding: "He handled a difficult environment with the utmost professionalism, and for that we are grateful."  

The club, owned by The Friedkin Group, said the search is now underway for a new head coach, with an announcement expected "in the coming days".

The new manager will be Roma's fourth this year, and the third manager of the season, as the club languishes in 12th place in the Serie A league table.

Italian media reports suggest that former Italy coach Roberto Mancini, 59, is a front-runner to become Roma's next manager, after leaving his role as head coach of Saudi Arabia last month.

Photo credit: Marco Iacobucci Epp / Shutterstock.com.

6 Nations 2025
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

Sport

Italy to play All Blacks at Juventus Stadium in Turin

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Udine to host Italy-Israel football match amid tight security

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italy to host three Six Nations 2025 rugby matches in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Roma fans protest sacking of Daniele De Rossi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Roma CEO Lina Souloukou gets police escort after De Rossi fired

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Roma announce Ivan Juric as new head coach

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Totò Schillaci, Italian football legend, dies at 59

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Roma sack Daniele De Rossi as head coach

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -