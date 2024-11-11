Roma sack Ivan Juric as club seeks fourth manager in a year

Mancini tipped as front-runner to become Roma's third manager of the season.

Roma have sacked Ivan Jurić as head coach, the Serie A football club announced on Sunday, following a 3-2 home defeat by Bologna at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The 49-year-old Croatian coach was dropped by Roma after just 12 matches, with the club losing four of the last five league games.

Jurić, the former manager of Hellas Verona and Torino, was appointed in September to replace club legend Daniele De Rossi who was sacked as head coach after eight months after Roma fired José Mourinho in January.

In a short statement, Roma thanked Jurić "for his hard work these past weeks", adding: "He handled a difficult environment with the utmost professionalism, and for that we are grateful."

The club, owned by The Friedkin Group, said the search is now underway for a new head coach, with an announcement expected "in the coming days".

The new manager will be Roma's fourth this year, and the third manager of the season, as the club languishes in 12th place in the Serie A league table.

Italian media reports suggest that former Italy coach Roberto Mancini, 59, is a front-runner to become Roma's next manager, after leaving his role as head coach of Saudi Arabia last month.

