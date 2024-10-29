Italy's Summer of San Martino in November

Italy to enjoy Indian Summer ahead of St Martin's Day.

The current wave of unseasonably warm weather in Italy is set to last into the start of November, according to the latest updates from the weather forecast website ilMeteo.it.

Meteorologically speaking, ilMeteo says, an Indian Summer is "a particularly mild and pleasant period that arrives in November after a stormy autumnal phase".

From the first weekend of November, which coincides with the All Saints' Day public holiday and a long weekend, as well as for the following week, Italy will record a stable phase of mild weather.

An African anticyclone will guarantee "ample sunshine" over most of Italy, as well as unseasonable temperatures, above average by up to 5-6°C, according to ilMeteo.

The unseasonal heat will be felt particularly in the Alpine regions and central Italy where maximum temperatures could reach peaks of 23-24°C.

Summer of San Martino

The wave of sunshine comes in the days ahead of St Martin's Day, on 11 November, an event associated in Italy with l'Estate di San Martino, an Indian summer courtesy of the fourth-century saint.

According to the popular legend, Martin, an officer in the Roman army, was leaving the French city of Tours on horseback when he met a pauper dressed in rags.

Martin took off his woollen cloak and cut it, sharing one half with the poor man.

After Martin's good deed, the sun came out and warmed up the chilly days of mid-November.