Rome celebrates release of Gladiator II

Gladiatore II hits cinemas in Italy on 14 November.

Rome celebrates the release of Gladiator II, director Ridley Scott’s sequel to the acclaimed original film Gladiator, with two special events in the capital.

Trajan's Market, a large ancient Roman complex near the Colosseum, will host a video mapping event featuring some of the most spectacular scenes from the new film which stars Paul Mescal.

The immersive one-off event, which the public will be able to view for free from Via dei Fori Imperiali, will take place on Sunday 10 November from 19.00 to 21.00.

A special screening of the film will be held at the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone in a red-carpet event on Thursday 14 November, the release date in Italy for the much-awaited movie, a week before its release in US cinemas.

From director Ridley Scott, watch the New Trailer for #GladiatorII starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger - Only in theatres November 22. pic.twitter.com/WyrZpgicMQ — Gladiator Movie (@GladiatorMovie) September 23, 2024

The events are part of the "Rome lights up with Gladiator II" project organised by the city in collaboration with the Fondazione Musica per Roma and Alice nella città.

The initiative is designed to promote the image of Rome and its artistic and cultural heritage through cinema and audiovisual media in Italy and abroad.

The hype for Gladiator II has also found its way into sport in the capital, with local Serie A club AS Roma paying tribute to the film with a video on social media featuring movie scenes along with footballers.

Roma legend Francesco Totti surprised everyone last week at the Lucca Comics Festival by dressing up as a gladiator and revealing his face to a stunned crowd, in a nod to the famous scene in Gladiator which took the world by storm 24 years ago.

The star of the original Gladiator film, Russell Crowe, has forged strong links with Rome since the movie's release in 2000 and is a regular visitor to the Italian capital.

Crowe was recently honoured as Rome's ambassador in the world, in recognition of the special bond that ties the Gladiator actor to the Eternal City.

Photo Paramount Pictures