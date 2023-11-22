14.3 C
Wed, 22 November 2023
Starbucks opens new outlet in Rome near Vatican

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Starbucks opens fourth store in Rome.

Starbucks will open a new outlet in Rome on Thursday, on a busy shopping street near the Vatican, as the American multinational coffee chain continues to expand in Italy.

The new opening on Via Cola di Rienzo 23 is the fourth in the Italian capital, including the Starbucks that opened at the Castel Romano shopping mall in the greater Rome area last year.

News of the launch of Starbucks in the upmarket Prati district was confirmed this week by Percassi, the sole licensee partner with the coffee giant in Italy.

Located near Castel S. Angelo and across the river from Piazza del Popolo, the 200-sqm store has around 60 seats and will be open from 07.00 to 20.00.

“Percassi and Starbucks continue to invest in Rome" - Vincenzo Catrambone, general manager of Starbucks Italia stated - "This will not be the last opening of the year, 2023 still has surprises in store for Italy."

The new Starbucks store on Via Cola di Rienzo. Photo RomaToday.

 

The new store, whose opening coincides with the American holiday of Thanksgiving, follows the launch of two other Starbucks in Rome earlier this year.

Last May a new Starbucks opened in Rome in front of the Italian parliament, followed quickly by an outlet in the city's central Termini train station.

The company made international headlines in February when it chose Italy as the launchpad for its "Oleato" range of olive oil-infused coffee drinks.

Starbucks recently celebrated its five-year anniversary in Italy, after launching in 2018 at Piazza Cordusio in Milan, and over the last year has opened a slew of new stores across the country.

Photo credit: Harun Ozmen / Shutterstock.com

