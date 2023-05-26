17.7 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 26 May 2023
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Starbucks opens in Rome’s central Termini Station
News Lifestyle

Starbucks opens in Rome’s central Termini Station

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

New Starbucks outlet is second in Rome, with another set to open soon.

Italy's newest Starbucks opened at Termini train station in Rome on Thursday, two weeks after the American multinational coffee chain launched in the Italian capital.

The 150-sqm outlet is located in the "Food Lounge" of the upstairs Terrazza area of Rome's main train station, near Five Guys, and will be open every day from 06.00 to 21.00.

Starbucks made international headlines on 11 May when it launched its first Rome venue, on a side street opposite the Italian parliament in the historic centre of the city.

Another Starbucks is set to launch on the ground floor of Termini station in the coming days, where commuters will be offered Frappuccino, Salted Caramel Cool and the new olive oil-infused Oleato coffee drinks.

The new openings come as Starbucks continues to expand in Italy, more than a year after the launch of an outlet at the Castel Romano shopping mall in the greater Rome area.

Vincenzo Catrambone, general manager of Starbucks for Percassi, the coffee giant's licensee partner in Italy, said recently: "We truly believe that many outlets will open in Rome," adding that the goal is to open "one for each district of the capital."

Starbucks launched in Italy in 2018, at Piazza Cordusio in Milan, and after Rome the coffee giant plans to head further south, launching in Naples and Bari, as well as Genoa in the north.

By the end of this year the coffee chain plans to have opened 13 new Starbucks in Italy, bringing the total number in the country to 36.

Photo Wanted in Rome

Marymount - International School Rome
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Paideia 1400x360

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Rome gets ready for Bruce Springsteen concert in Circus Maximus

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Italian restaurant advert with Michelangelo's David censored in Scotland

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Where to find Italy's Blue Flag beaches in 2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Johnny Depp to direct film about Italian artist Modigliani

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Starbucks opens in centre of Rome as coffee giant expands in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Starbucks to open near Italian parliament in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome bids farewell to Jonathan's Angels legend

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Andrea Bocelli to sing at King Charles Coronation Concert

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -