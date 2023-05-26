Starbucks opens in Rome’s central Termini Station

New Starbucks outlet is second in Rome, with another set to open soon.

Italy's newest Starbucks opened at Termini train station in Rome on Thursday, two weeks after the American multinational coffee chain launched in the Italian capital.

The 150-sqm outlet is located in the "Food Lounge" of the upstairs Terrazza area of Rome's main train station, near Five Guys, and will be open every day from 06.00 to 21.00.

Starbucks made international headlines on 11 May when it launched its first Rome venue, on a side street opposite the Italian parliament in the historic centre of the city.

Starbucks continues to expand in Italy with a new outlet in Rome’s central Termini train station, its second in the Italian capital. pic.twitter.com/suBhnqnjIq — Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) May 25, 2023

Another Starbucks is set to launch on the ground floor of Termini station in the coming days, where commuters will be offered Frappuccino, Salted Caramel Cool and the new olive oil-infused Oleato coffee drinks.

The new openings come as Starbucks continues to expand in Italy, more than a year after the launch of an outlet at the Castel Romano shopping mall in the greater Rome area.

As debate rages over Italy’s newest Starbucks, in the heart of Rome, the queue to get in stretches down the street. pic.twitter.com/l5SE5hHptN — Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) May 11, 2023

Vincenzo Catrambone, general manager of Starbucks for Percassi, the coffee giant's licensee partner in Italy, said recently: "We truly believe that many outlets will open in Rome," adding that the goal is to open "one for each district of the capital."

Starbucks launched in Italy in 2018, at Piazza Cordusio in Milan, and after Rome the coffee giant plans to head further south, launching in Naples and Bari, as well as Genoa in the north.

By the end of this year the coffee chain plans to have opened 13 new Starbucks in Italy, bringing the total number in the country to 36.

Photo Wanted in Rome