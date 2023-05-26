Roma fan skips daughter's graduation for Europa League final

Marta's story sparks social media debate in Rome.

The story of an AS Roma fan who is skipping his daughter's graduation in Rome to attend the Europa League final in Budapest has sparked much debate on social media in Italy.

"My name is Marta and I would like to tell you something that has left me feeling hurt" - the biology student told the I Lunatici show on Rai Radio Due - "On Wednesday I graduate in biology, but my father won't be at the ceremony because he told me he got his hands on tickets for the Europa League final between Roma and Sevilla in Budapest."

"For a 60-year-old man, his daughter's graduation comes after his football team", Marta added, as Roma fans scramble to source the much sought-after tickets for the match on 31 May.

The woman's story provoked a flood of comments on social media, mostly on her side, including one that said the father's actions had "earned him a one-way ticket to the nursing home".

Others rushed to the man's defence, urging the woman to cut her father some slack, with one hailing him as "the greatest Romanista since the days of Giacomo Losi", a legendary figure who spent his entire professional career, from 1955 to 1969, with AS Roma.

Marta's story comes a few days after another AS Roma legend, Daniele De Rossi, said he had turned down the offer of a ticket for the Europa League final to stay by the side of his daughter who graduates from high school on the same day.

Writing on his Instagram page, De Rossi said that he refused the ticket with "great regret" but stressed: "When a piece of your heart graduates you can't miss it."

Photo credit: bestino / Shutterstock.com