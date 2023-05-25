Italy faces national general strike on Friday 26 May

Public transport to be affected by strike in various Italian cities but not Rome.

A nationwide general strike scheduled in Italy on Friday 26 May is set to disrupt education, transport and health services, in both the private and public sector, in cities across the country.

The 24-hour strike - called by the Unione Sindacale di Base (USB) trade union over various issues including pay, job security and pensions - will not affect the northern Emilia-Romagna region devastated by the recent deadly floods.

The strike action will disrupt local public transport services in major Italian cities including Milan, Naples, Turin and Florence, but not in Rome.

Friday's strike is set to cause delays and cancellations to rail services by Trenitalia and Italo between 09.00 and 17.00 however both companies say that long-distance trains will be guaranteed.

Trenord, the company that manages regional rail transport in the northern Lombardia region around Milan, has also warned of possible cancellations and delays but reminds passengers that there will be some time slots in which travel is guaranteed.

The strike on Friday will exclude the air travel sector (which faces a strike on 4 June after an industrial dispute planned for 19 May was postponed following the floods in Emilia-Romagna).

