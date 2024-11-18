14.5 C



The Best Places to Live in Italy: Quality of Life survey 2024

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome jumps to 24th position, rising 31 places in the last two years.

There was good news for the north Italian province of Milan in this year's Quality of Life in Italy report, carried out by ItaliaOggi in collaboration with Rome's La Sapienza University.

The 26th edition of the annual survey puts Milan at the top of the rankings, followed by Bolzano in second place and Monza and Brianza joint third in 2024.

The report once again identifies a strong divide between the north, where quality of life is generally rated better, and the south which continues to occupy the lower end of the list.

The 2024 edition of the survey puts Bologna in fourth place, followed by Trento in fifth, then Padua (6), Verona (7), Florence (8), Pordenone (9) and Parma (10).

The annual quality of life ranking sees Rome leap to 24th place - up from 33rd last year and 53rd in 2022 - a leap of 31 places in two years.

At the bottom of the list of the 107 provinces surveyed is Caltanissetta in Sicily, followed by Reggio Calabria in the sourthern Calabria region (106th) and Agrigento, also in Sicily (105), with Naples in 95th place.

The index measures a province's quality of life by taking account of indicators reflecting public services, health and the environment, demographics, leisure time, law and order, standard of living and business and employment.

Photo credit: VILTVART / Shutterstock.com.

