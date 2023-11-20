17.5 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 20 November 2023
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Best places to live in Italy: 2023 Quality of Life survey
News Lifestyle

Best places to live in Italy: 2023 Quality of Life survey

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome jumps from 53rd to 33rd place.

There was good news for the north Italian province of Bolzano in this year's Quality of Life in Italy report, conducted by ItaliaOggi in collaboration with La Sapienza University of Rome.

The 25th edition of the annual survey puts Bolzano at the top of the rankings, knocking Trento off the first position from last year and into fourth place in 2023.

In second place on the Quality of Life list is Milan, up from fifth place last year and replacing Bolzano, while Bologna retains its position in third place.

After Trento comes Florence in fifth place, Padua (6), Parma (7), Monza and Brianza (8), Aosta (9) and Pordenone (10).

The annual quality of life ranking sees Rome leap from 53rd place last year to 33rd this year.

Turin also jumped from 54th place in 2022 to 31st place this year.

At the bottom of the list of 107 provinces surveyed is Crotone, in the southern Calabria region, followed by Caltanissetta (106) and Messina (105), with Naples  in 99th place.

The report once again identifies a divide between the north, where quality of life is generally rated better, and the south and islands, which continue to occupy the lower end of the list.

The index measures a province's quality of life by taking account of indicators reflecting public services, health and the environment, demographics, leisure time, law and order, standard of living and business and employment.

Photo Bolzano - Shutterstock

General Info

Address 39100 Bolzano, Autonomous Province of Bolzano – South Tyrol, Italy

View on Map

Best places to live in Italy: 2023 Quality of Life survey

39100 Bolzano, Autonomous Province of Bolzano – South Tyrol, Italy

RIS H2 724x450
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

Retail

Italy embraces Black Friday sales

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Thanksgiving in Italy: a quick guide

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome's Christmas tree moves to Piazza del Popolo

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Blog

Best Christmas Markets in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Suburræterna: Netflix continues Rome crime saga with new series

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Italy celebrates Cappuccino Day

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Italy's first restaurant for dogs opens in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Prisencolinensinainciusol: Adriano Celentano's gibberish 1970s hit

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -