Tue, 08 November 2022
Italy's news in English
News Lifestyle

Best places to live in Italy in 2022: Quality of Life survey

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

2022 report sees gap between Italy's north and south widen further.

There was good news for the north Italian province of Trento in this year's Quality of Life in Italy report, conducted by ItaliaOggi magazine and La Sapienza University of Rome.

The 24th edition of the annual survey puts Trento at the top of the rankings, knocking Parma off the first position from last year and into seventh place in 2022.

In second and third place on the Quality of Life list are Bolzano and Bologna, each of which steps up one position respectively compared to last year, followed by Florence in fourth position (up two places).

Milan remains in fifth place and Siena is sixth (jumping from 12th place last year), followed by Parma (7), Pordenone (8), Trieste (9) and Modena (10).

Rome climbed one place from 54 to 53 in the annual quality of life rankings.

At the bottom of the list of 107 provinces is Crotone, in the southern Calabria region, with the second-lowest position going to Siracusa (106), followed by Caltanissetta (105), and Naples (104) in a slight improvement from its second-last place in 2021.

Once again the report identifies a divide between the north, where the quality of life is generally rated better, and the south and islands, which continue to occupy the lower end of the list.

The index measures a province's quality of life by taking account of indicators reflecting public services, health and the environment, demographics, leisure time, law and order, standard of living and business and employment.

