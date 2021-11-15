Quality of Life: Where is the best place to live in Italy?

Parma is in first place and Crotone comes last in this year's Quality of Life in Italy report.

There is good news for the north Italian city of Parma in this year's Quality of Life in Italy report, carried out by Italia Oggi magazine and La Sapienza University of Rome.

The 23rd edition of the annual report puts the Emilia Romagna city at the top of the rankings, a position which has long been fought over between Pordenone and Trento, now ninth and second respectively.

Parma has reached the top, climbing up from 40th position, after being crowned Italian capital of culture 2020.

This year's top 10 on the Quality of Life list are Parma, Trento, Bolzano, Bologna, Milan, Florence, Trieste, Verona, Pordenone and Monza.

The news was not good for Rome which dropped four places from 50 to 54, in contrast to the huge leap the capital made in 2019 when it jumped from 76th place to 50th.

Naples is in the second-last position on the list of 107 cities, above Crotone in the southern Calabria region.

Once again the report identified a divide between the north, where the quality of life is generally rated better, and the south, which tends to occupy the lower end of the list.

The index measures a province's quality of life by taking account of indicators reflecting public services, health and the environment, demographics, leisure time, law and order, standard of living and business and employment.

The report ascribes each place one of four labels: good, acceptable, poor and insufficient.

This year the quality of life was good or acceptable in 63 out of 107 Italian provinces.

