Scuola Leonardo da Vinci named best Italian language school

Scuola Leonardo da Vinci wins the 2020/21 StudyTravel Star Awards “ST Star Italian Language School”.

Every year in September, the Study Travel Star Awards rates the top language schools worldwide. This year Scuola Leonardo da Vinci was named as the top Italian school in Italy gaining the title of “Star Italian Language School 2021”.

The Study Travel Star Awards are sponsored by Study Travel Magazine, one of the most renowned magazines in the travel and education industry.

Two of the school’s founders reacted, saying "The Scuola Leonardo da Vinci group, from those distant days of 1977 to today, of 45 years of activity, has always aimed at adapting the format of study vacations in Italy with new market, enriching its offer with courses of various types, from art to artisan crafts, from preparation for entry into Italian universities to training for teachers of Italian language and culture.”

"This is an important recognition for our sector that confirms the attractiveness and importance that Italy and the city of Milan exert on the international scene," commented Wolfango Poggi, administrator of Scuola Leonardo da Vinci in Milan.

Sanda Stevanovic, director of Scuola Leonardo da Vinci in Milan, added, ”The trust shown to us by our partners and colleagues abroad is simply extraordinary”.

The Scuola Leonardo da Vinci group has been active since 1977 and has schools in Florence, Rome, Milan, Viareggio and Turin. "In these almost 45 years of activity”, said founding member Hans Gedeon Villiger, “we have brought to Italy more than 200,000 international students interested in learning the Italian language and getting to know the extraordinary cultural and artistic heritage of our country. We have been innovative because we have addressed everyone, young and mature students through our Dolce Vita program".

The directors of the Rome office, Guido Poggi and Pier Alberto Merli, exclaimed "It's coming Rome".