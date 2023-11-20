19.4 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 20 November 2023
Italy's news in English
RCC 1920 x 116
RCC 1920 x 116
RCC 1920 x 116
RIS H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Smart Door: Rome commuters crack up at subway translations
News Transport

Smart Door: Rome commuters crack up at subway translations

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

City sees funny side to viral English translations.

Rome city hall clarified on Monday that it is not responsible for a website whose dodgy English translations of Roman metro stations have caused hilarity in the Italian capital in recent days.

The city confirmed that Metropolitanadiroma.it does not come under the umbrella of Roma Capitale or any other municipal websites relating to Rome subways, before admitting that it found one of the translations funny.

The names of many of the 73 stations on the city's underground network were translated automatically into various languages, including English, with decidedly mixed results.

Baffled foreign tourists looking for Porta Furba would find it translated as "Smart Door" while Colli Albani became "Alban Hills", Spagna was listed as "Spain", and Re di Roma was renamed "King of Rome".

The city's central train station Termini appeared as "Terms" while Eur Fermi became "Eur Stop" and Ponte Lungo "Long Bridge", with Pietralata transformed into "Stoned".

In a post on its website on Monday, Metropolitanadiroma.it acknowledged the mistakes and said it has deactivated the automatic translation system.

It also said that it is seeking professional translators in English, French or Spanish, with a knowledge of Rome, to collaborate on updating and improving its website.

Mater Dei H2 724x450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Transport

Italy's general strike on Friday: who is striking and when?

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy transport minister curbs Friday strike amid clash with unions

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome's traffic-free Sundays to battle smog

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome’s Metro C works in Piazza Venezia cause traffic chaos

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces national general strike on Friday 20 October

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome to partly close Piazza Venezia for Metro C works

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Six buses destroyed by fire in Rome depot

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces taxi strike on Tuesday 10 October

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -