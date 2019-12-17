Christmas snow train through Abruzzo

Treno della Neve travels through Abruzzo during Christmas season.

A vintage treno della neve, or snow train, travels through the winter landscapes of the Abruzzo region during weekends from December until 8 March.

The service, on a 1930s-era train, follows the so-called Transiberiana d'Italia line from Sulmona through hillside villages and the Majella national park.

The initiative is designed to take passengers to the Christmas markets in the historic centres of Roccaraso and Campo di Giove.

During the festive season the train offers two daily trips every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, departing from the Sulmona station at 08.30 and 10.30.

For full details including tickets see La Transiberiana d'Italia website.

67039 Sulmona, Province of L'Aquila, Italy

