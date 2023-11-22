Italy faces public transport strike on Monday 27 November

Strike to affect local public transport services in Italy.

Commuters in Rome, Milan and other Italian cities face disruption to local public transport services on Monday 27 November due to a national 24-hour strike.

The nationwide dispute, called by various trade unions representing public transport workers, will affect bus, subway and tram services, with strike timetables varying in cities across Italy.

The industrial action - the fifth such protest in just over two months - comes 10 days after unions staged a general strike to demand salary increases and to rail against the government's 2024 budget bill.

Unions were infuriated last week after Italy's transport minister Matteo Salvini issued an injunction to limit the effect of the 17 November strike on the country's transport network, reducing the protest from 24 hours to four hours.

#Roma #viabilità Lunedì 27 novembre sciopero dei trasporti, possibili stop sulle linee #Atac e #RomaTpl. La protesta interessa anche Roma Servizi per la Mobilità. I dettagli https://t.co/hG4OQ1fX78 — Roma Mobilità (@romamobilita) November 22, 2023

In Rome the strike on 27 November is set to affect ATAC and Roma TPL services from 08.30 to 17.00 and from 20.00 until the end of service, according to the capital's mobility website.

Services operated by Milan public transport provider ATM are also at risk however the company has yet to make an announcement on its website (we will update the article when it does).

The motivation behind Monday's strike will be outlined by unions at a press conference in Rome on Friday, state broadcaster RAI News reports.

The reasons for striking are expected to include demands for better pay, improved working conditions, increased safety in the workplace and the fight against privatisation.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see transport ministry website.