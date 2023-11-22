12.8 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 22 November 2023
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
RIS H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy faces public transport strike on Monday 27 November
News Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on Monday 27 November

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Strike to affect local public transport services in Italy.

Commuters in Rome, Milan and other Italian cities face disruption to local public transport services on Monday 27 November due to a national 24-hour strike.

The nationwide dispute, called by various trade unions representing public transport workers, will affect bus, subway and tram services, with strike timetables varying in cities across Italy.

The industrial action - the fifth such protest in just over two months - comes 10 days after unions staged a general strike to demand salary increases and to rail against the government's 2024 budget bill.

Unions were infuriated last week after Italy's transport minister Matteo Salvini issued an injunction to limit the effect of the 17 November strike on the country's transport network, reducing the protest from 24 hours to four hours.

In Rome the strike on 27 November is set to affect ATAC and Roma TPL services from 08.30 to 17.00 and from 20.00 until the end of service, according to the capital's mobility website.

Services operated by Milan public transport provider ATM are also at risk however the company has yet to make an announcement on its website (we will update the article when it does).

The motivation behind Monday's strike will be outlined by unions at a press conference in Rome on Friday, state broadcaster RAI News reports.

The reasons for striking are expected to include demands for better pay, improved working conditions, increased safety in the workplace and the fight against privatisation.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see transport ministry website.

JCU 724x450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Mater Dei H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

Transport

Smart Door: Rome commuters crack up at subway translations

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy's general strike on Friday: who is striking and when?

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy transport minister curbs Friday strike amid clash with unions

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome's traffic-free Sundays to battle smog

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome’s Metro C works in Piazza Venezia cause traffic chaos

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces national general strike on Friday 20 October

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome to partly close Piazza Venezia for Metro C works

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Six buses destroyed by fire in Rome depot

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -