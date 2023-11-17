17.1 C
Culture

Night of Music in Rome Museums

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome city museums stay open late for Musei in Musica 2023.

Musei in Musica returns to the Italian capital on Saturday 25 November, with Rome's city-run museums staying open until 02.00 to host concerts and live performances.

For a symbolic entry fee of €1 (or free for MIC card holders), visitors can experience the collections of Roman museums by night to the backdrop of live music.

The initiative begins at 20.00, with last admission at 01.00.

In addition to the Capitoline Museums, Trajan's Markets and Palazzo Braschi, the event includes less-visited venues including Centrale Montemartini, Napoleonic Museum, Museo Carlo Bilotti, Villa Torlonia, Giovanni Barracco Museum of Ancient Sculpture, the Zoology Museum and the municipal Gallery of Modern Art.

For full details see Musei in Comune website.

