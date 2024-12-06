5.5 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 06 December 2024
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Castelli H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Amazon steps closer to drone delivery in Italy
News English news in Italy

Amazon steps closer to drone delivery in Italy

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Retail giant hopes to launch drone delivery in Italy in 2025.

Amazon has successfully tested its first drone delivery in Italy, the online retail giant said on Thursday, amid plans to launch a drone-delivery service in the country next year.

The test flight was conducted using a MK-30 drone near Amazon's San Salvo distribution complex in the central Abruzzo region of Italy on Wednesday.

The company said the drone's computer vision system allows it to "move safely away from obstacles, ensuring the safety of people, animals and property, and helping to keep Amazon drones separate from other aircraft in the operational area."

The trial comes as Amazon moves to expand its Prime Air service, first launched two years ago and currently operational in a limited way in a couple of US locations.

The Mk-30 drone has a round-trip range of 24 km and can deliver packages of up to 2.5 kg. Around 90 per cent of Amazon products weigh less than this.

In a statement, Amazon said that it "continues to work with Italian authorities to meet all the requirements needed to launch the service next year".

Amazon previously said it had hoped to start using drones to deliver packages in Italy by the end of this year, stressing that the drone technology was "absolutely safe" and that the MK30 could fly in more diverse weather conditions than earlier models.

Aur 724x450
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

King Charles and Queen Camilla set to visit Italy in 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

U.S. Voter in Rome Receives $100 from Elon Musk Amid Election Controversy

Lucia Norma Guerrieri Lucia Norma Guerrieri -
English news in Italy

IT-Alert: Italy tests new public alert system in Lazio on 3 December

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy marks Feast of the Immaculate Conception with 8 December holiday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy faces general strike on Friday 29 November

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy court deals new blow to Meloni's migrant scheme in Albania

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Woman's shock TikTok post sparks femicide debate in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome traffic police officers hit by drunk off-duty carabiniere

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -