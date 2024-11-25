10.8 C
News Transport

Rome's Metro A to resume normal timetable ahead of Jubilee Year

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Metro A will stay open until usual time at night after 6 December.

Rome's Metro A line will resume its normal operating hours at night from 6 December, after eight months of maintenance works forced the subway to close early.

Since last April the subway line has closed at 21.00 from Sunday to Thursday, with the subway route served by shuttle buses, while the weekend service has stayed operating until the normal time of 01.30.

From 6 December the Metro A will be active from 05.30 to 23.30 from Sunday to Thursday, and from 05.30 to 01.30 on Fridays and Saturdays.

Rome municipal transport provider ATAC said that to conclude the works, Anagnina will close on 30 November and 1 December, with a shuttle bus provided between Anagnina and Cinecittà.

The resumption of normal opening hours on Rome's main subway line comes ahead of the Vatican's Jubilee Year 2025 when more than 30 million pilgrims and tourists are expected to arrive in the Eternal City.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri said the works to replace the subway tracks, which were 30 years old, were "necessary to address the significant increase in demand for public transport" expected next year.

In July 2022, the entire Metro A line closed early for a year and a half, reopening last December, in order to carry out maintenance works and replace rail tracks.

However the job was not completed and Gualtieri warned at the time that further closures would be expected in spring 2024 to finish the works on the last Ottaviano-Battistini stretch of the line.

Rome prepares for Jubilee Year

There are multiple public works projects underway in the capital, leading to traffic chaos and leaving tourists disappointed to find landmarks such as the Trevi Fountain under scaffolding.

The city has recently renovated several key subway stations and is nearing completion of a major overhaul of its entire tram network.

Earlier this month Gualtieri insisted that the city was on track to complete its Jubilee projects on time, including a new underpass near the Vatican which is set to open on 20 December.

Photo credit: DedMityay / Shutterstock.com.

