Rome's Trevi Fountain bridge hosts 14,000 visitors over weekend

Rome charity earns almost €5,000 in tossed coins.

More than 14,000 people crossed the new temporary footbridge over the Trevi Fountain on the first weekend after it was opened by Rome's mayor Roberto Gualtieri on Saturday morning.

The raised walkway is in place for the duration of maintenance works which are scheduled to finish in December, in time for the Vatican's Jubilee 2025.

Despite bad press from international media, the capital's culture department hailed the "great success" of the steel footbridge which welcomed more than 6,000 tourists on Saturday and just under 8,000 on Sunday.

Crowds of tourists queue up to cross the new elevated walkway over the Trevi Fountain, inaugurated today by the mayor of Rome. pic.twitter.com/JdMAdolEvL — Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) November 9, 2024

The city also announced that the coins tossed into the makeshift pool in front of the Baroque monument over the weekend amounted to around €4,600, excluding coins in foreign currency, all of which goes to the Caritas charity in Rome.

The walkway can take up to 130 people at a time and is open daily from 09.00 to 21.00, with last entry at 20.30. On Mondays and Fridays it opens later, at 11.00, to allow for coins to be swept up.

Tourists are warned not to toss coins into the Trevi Fountain, which is currently drained, but to throw them into the temporary tub in front of the iconic landmark.

Those who toss coins into the empty fountain basin risk a fine of €50.

Photo Wanted in Rome, 10 November 2024.