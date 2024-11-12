10.5 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 12 November 2024
Italy's news in English
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Vatican Christmas tree at centre of controversy in Italy
News Religion

Vatican Christmas tree at centre of controversy in Italy

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

40,000 people sign petition to save 'Green Giant' tree from being chopped down and taken to St Peter's Square in Rome.

A controversy has broken out over this year's Christmas tree in the Vatican, destined to come from the forests of Val di Ledro in Italy's northern Trentino region.

Almost 40,000 people have signed a petition to stop 40 fir trees from being chopped down, in particular the so-called Green Giant, a 30m-high specimen that is around two centuries old.

Residents of the valley near Lake Garda have slammed the proposed cutting of the 'Gigante verde' to be sent to St Peter's Square for the Christmas season as an "anachronistic outrage".

The petition urges Pope Francis to halt the felling, reminding the pontiff that in his encyclicals focused on caring for the natural environment he emphasised that humans must respect the laws of nature.

"In a historic moment, where climate change is evolving rapidly, it is necessary to give clear and transparent signals to be able to change the approach towards respecting Nature", the petition reads.

The appeal says "the Christmas tree is a pagan tradition" and calls on people to sign against "the purely consumerist practice of using living trees for ephemeral use, for mere advertising purposes and a few ridiculous selfies."

The petition also cites the €60,000 cost of the operation - "money that could be used for the common good" - before declaring starkly: "Centuries-old trees, like many animals, are becoming extinct. Once they have disappeared, there is no going back."

Local authorities have hit back at those attempting to stop the tree felling, including committees who are seeking to prevent "this useless massacre".

Ledro mayor Renato Girardi stressed that if the tree wasn't donated to the Vatican "it would go to the sawmill", underlining that the forests are sustainably managed in accordance with the requirements of the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC) system.

"The fir tree that will be removed is part of one of the lots that must be felled for the correct cultivation of the forest" - Girardi said - "The trees to be chopped down are the mature ones and therefore the centuries-old ones, which are more than 80 or 100 years old."

The petition has suggested the Vatican could create "a permanent artistic tree" made by recycling wood from trees that "have fallen due to climate change", as was done with the installations such as the winged dragon of Vaia, adding: "It would truly be a nice sign of change".

Photo credit: Imma Gambardella / Shutterstock.com.

JCU 724x450
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling tech H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

Rome's Venerable English College opens for guided tours

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Friar sparks debate in Italy with Mass & Spritz offer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Rome's Miracle of the Snow in the middle of summer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Sister Serafina, Europe's oldest nun, dies in Rome aged 111

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Festa de’ Noantri: Rome's centuries-old religious festival in Trastevere

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

The day Pope John Paul II was shot in St Peter's Square

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Swiss Guards: A brief history of the pope's army

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Vatican to swear in new Swiss Guards on 6 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -