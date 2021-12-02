In Italy, a giant dragon rises from a lost forest

Wooden dragon becomes social media star in Italy.

A giant wooden sculpture of a dragon has emerged from a north Italian forest devastated by Storm Vaia three years ago.

The winged dragon, described as the largest of its kind in Europe, was created by Venetian sculptor Marco Martalar and has taken social media by storm.

The majestic sculpture, located in the Lavarone in the Trento region, is a tribute to the terrible storm that flattened centuries-old forests across north Italy in October 2018. 

Martalar used around 2,000 branches and remains of trees felled by the ferocious storm. It took the artist more than a month to create the dragon which is six metres high and seven metres long.

The sculptor first made an internal structure, a sort of skeleton, on which the recycled timber is attached.

Photo Trento Today

The untreated work will change over time, with the passing of the seasons, until the dragon slowly disintegrates under the force of snow and wind.

Since its unveiling in late November images of the dragon have gone viral, with a growing number of people making the pilgrimage to the see the impressive creature for themselves.

Located on the 'Lavarone Green Land' path, the dragon can be reached from Slaghenaufi, folllowing the signs for Chalet Tana Incantata, where you can leave your car, before making your way by foot to Magrè.

Cover photo ANSA

General Info

Address 38046 Magrè, Autonomous Province of Trento, Italy

View on Map

In Italy, a giant dragon rises from a lost forest

38046 Magrè, Autonomous Province of Trento, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76092
Previous article Super Green Pass: Italy tightens covid rules for unvaccinated

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome home of Italian Futurist Balla to stay open in 2022
Culture

Rome home of Italian Futurist Balla to stay open in 2022

In Italy, a Naples Christmas crib pays tribute to Måneskin
Culture

In Italy, a Naples Christmas crib pays tribute to Måneskin

Rome's Trevi Fountain recreated with 20,000 pieces of Lego
Culture

Rome's Trevi Fountain recreated with 20,000 pieces of Lego

Italy opens state museums on All Saints' Day
Culture

Italy opens state museums on All Saints' Day

Rome's 100 Painters return to Via Margutta
Culture

Rome's 100 Painters return to Via Margutta

Italy's Uffizi is the Best Museum in the World, says Time Out
Culture

Italy's Uffizi is the Best Museum in the World, says Time Out

Rome hosts Klimt exhibition at Piazza Navona
Culture

Rome hosts Klimt exhibition at Piazza Navona

Rome restores Bernini's beloved Cornaro Chapel
Culture

Rome restores Bernini's beloved Cornaro Chapel

Rome Film Fest rolls out red carpet for 2021 edition
Culture

Rome Film Fest rolls out red carpet for 2021 edition

Rome pays tribute to Dante's Inferno with visions of hell
Culture

Rome pays tribute to Dante's Inferno with visions of hell

Rome city museums free on Sunday 3 October
Culture

Rome city museums free on Sunday 3 October

Italy celebrates 450 years of Caravaggio
Culture

Italy celebrates 450 years of Caravaggio

Borromini: Rome restores jewel of Baroque architecture
Culture

Borromini: Rome restores jewel of Baroque architecture

Rome’s all new Cinema Troisi reopens
Culture

Rome’s all new Cinema Troisi reopens

Barberini Bees and Bernini: a Roman story
Culture

Barberini Bees and Bernini: a Roman story