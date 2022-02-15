Seeking Early Years Teacher (Full time)

Ambrit International School is seeking an English mother-tongue early years teacher for the 2022/2023 school year. The ideal candidate will have an Italian work permit or an EU passport.

If interested, please send your CV and letter of presentation to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.

General Info

Address Via Filippo Tajani 50
Email address ambrit@ambrit-rome.com

View on Map

Seeking Early Years Teacher (Full time)

Via Filippo Tajani 50

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76478
Previous article Basic computer lessons

RELATED ARTICLES

Temporary Registered Nurse
Jobs vacant

Temporary Registered Nurse

Primary School Teacher: Immediate start (full time - temporary)
Jobs vacant

Primary School Teacher: Immediate start (full time - temporary)

SUBSTITUTE REGISTERED NURSE
Jobs vacant

SUBSTITUTE REGISTERED NURSE

British School Fiumicino - DOS position
Jobs vacant

British School Fiumicino - DOS position

Bookings Assistant at Carpe Diem Rome
Jobs vacant

Bookings Assistant at Carpe Diem Rome

Cleanings and check-in specialized
Jobs vacant

Cleanings and check-in specialized

English Mother tongue Teachers
Jobs vacant

English Mother tongue Teachers

Southlands British International School is looking to recruit a part-time Singing Teacher
Jobs vacant

Southlands British International School is looking to recruit a part-time Singing Teacher

Southlands British International School is looking to recruit a part-time Drum Teacher
Jobs vacant

Southlands British International School is looking to recruit a part-time Drum Teacher

Looking for Guides
Jobs vacant

Looking for Guides

Tourism: Person to run holiday homes
Jobs vacant

Tourism: Person to run holiday homes

Bilingual kindergarden seeks English mothertongue teacher
Jobs vacant

Bilingual kindergarden seeks English mothertongue teacher

Rome International School is seeking
Jobs vacant

Rome International School is seeking

Accent Global Learning: Assistant Program Coordinator, Rome Center
Jobs vacant

Accent Global Learning: Assistant Program Coordinator, Rome Center

St George’s British International School seeks Caregiver
Jobs vacant

St George’s British International School seeks Caregiver