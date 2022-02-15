Seeking Early Years Teacher (Full time)
Ambrit International School is seeking an English mother-tongue early years teacher for the 2022/2023 school year. The ideal candidate will have an Italian work permit or an EU passport.
If interested, please send your CV and letter of presentation to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.
General Info
Address Via Filippo Tajani 50
Email address ambrit@ambrit-rome.com
