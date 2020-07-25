Mother tongue/ Bilingual English Teacher Vacancy

Centro Linguistico Hughes needs qualified mother tongue/bilingual English teachers for Anzio and Nettuno, south of Rome, September 2020 - June 2021. Standard full/part time or freelance extendable and renewable contract. Free oral examiner course. Professional and friendly environment. Tel: 06/9813105-3332996593

General Info

Address Via Ardeatina, 594, 00042 Anzio RM, Italia
Email address centrolh@tin.it

View on Map

Mother tongue/ Bilingual English Teacher Vacancy

Via Ardeatina, 594, 00042 Anzio RM, Italia
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71342
Previous article Penthouse on three levels with beautiful views and terrace for sale in Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

TEACHER POSITION AVAILABLE
Jobs vacant

TEACHER POSITION AVAILABLE

Actress wanted 35-45 years old Italian speaking
Jobs vacant

Actress wanted 35-45 years old Italian speaking

Music Teacher
Jobs vacant

Music Teacher

Qualified English Teacher For Primary Bilingual School
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teacher For Primary Bilingual School

Looking to qualify as an English teacher?
Jobs vacant

Looking to qualify as an English teacher?

Primary school teacher
Jobs vacant

Primary school teacher

St George’s British International School is seeking an experienced and qualified First Aider
Jobs vacant

St George’s British International School is seeking an experienced and qualified First Aider

St George’s British international School is seeking an experienced Medical Officer
Jobs vacant

St George’s British international School is seeking an experienced Medical Officer

Primary Teacher with experience
Jobs vacant

Primary Teacher with experience

British Embassy seeking temporary Pro Consul
Jobs vacant

British Embassy seeking temporary Pro Consul

The British Embassy in Rome is seeking Press & Events officer
Jobs vacant

The British Embassy in Rome is seeking Press & Events officer

The British Embassies to the Holy See seeking Events Officer
Jobs vacant

The British Embassies to the Holy See seeking Events Officer

Housekeeper
Jobs vacant

Housekeeper

Seeking babysitter
Jobs vacant

Seeking babysitter

Seeking a part-time additional support
Jobs vacant

Seeking a part-time additional support