Mother tongue/ Bilingual English Teacher Vacancy
Centro Linguistico Hughes needs qualified mother tongue/bilingual English teachers for Anzio and Nettuno, south of Rome, September 2020 - June 2021. Standard full/part time or freelance extendable and renewable contract. Free oral examiner course. Professional and friendly environment. Tel: 06/9813105-3332996593
General Info
Address Via Ardeatina, 594, 00042 Anzio RM, Italia
Email address centrolh@tin.it
View on Map
