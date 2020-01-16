14-26 Jan. Teatro India stages an Italian version of the play which launched the career of one of the most exciting performance poets on the British cultural scene, Kate Tempest.
A story of love, life and losing your mind, Wasted focuses on two men and a woman who gather to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the death of their closest friend.
For details see Teatro India website.
Address Lungotevere Vittorio Gassman, 1, 00146 Roma RM, Italy
Wasted at Teatro India in Rome
