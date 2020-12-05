Rome exhibition by Demetrio Di Grado

Galleria Rosso20sette presents Canditi al Veleno, an exhibition by Demetrio Di Grado, a Sicilian street artist and collagist whose work is inspired by archive illustrations from the 1930s to the 1950s.

The exhibition opens on 5 December and runs until 23 January 2021.

The show's curator Francesco Piazza says that with this new series Di Grado evokes an atmosphere of the 1950s, in which the “caring, smiling woman-wife, attentive mother, impeccable hostess” is surrounded by “fairytale elements” such as flowers, fabrics, angel wings, royal crowns.

Di Grado “manipulates these images and distorts them, subverting and reconstructing their stereotype, extinguishing that aura of perfection from which she was enveloped and recreating the obsessions and fears of the contemporary female universe,” writes Piazza.

For visiting details see gallery website.