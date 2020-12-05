Rome exhibition by Demetrio Di Grado

Galleria Rosso20sette presents Canditi al Veleno, an exhibition by Demetrio Di Grado, a Sicilian street artist and collagist whose work is inspired by archive illustrations from the 1930s to the 1950s.

The exhibition opens on 5 December and runs until 23 January 2021.

The show's curator Francesco Piazza says that with this new series Di Grado evokes an atmosphere of the 1950s, in which the “caring, smiling woman-wife, attentive mother, impeccable hostess” is surrounded by “fairytale elements” such as flowers, fabrics, angel wings, royal crowns.

Di Grado “manipulates these images and distorts them, subverting and reconstructing their stereotype, extinguishing that aura of perfection from which she was enveloped and recreating the obsessions and fears of the contemporary female universe,” writes Piazza.

For visiting details see gallery website

General Info

Address Via del Sudario, 39, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome exhibition by Demetrio Di Grado

Via del Sudario, 39, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72933
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome exhibition by Anna Di Paola: Misero Blu
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition by Anna Di Paola: Misero Blu

Money go round exhibition at Rosso20sette in Rome
Exhibitions

Money go round exhibition at Rosso20sette in Rome

Rome: Open-air art exhibition in Villa Borghese
Exhibitions

Rome: Open-air art exhibition in Villa Borghese

Caravaggio exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Caravaggio exhibition in Rome

Banksy exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Banksy exhibition in Rome

Sergio Leone exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Sergio Leone exhibition in Rome

Giovanni Gastel exhibition at MAXXI in Rome
Exhibitions

Giovanni Gastel exhibition at MAXXI in Rome

Rome fills museum with vintage toys in new exhibition
Exhibitions

Rome fills museum with vintage toys in new exhibition

House of the Rising Light at Dorothy Circus Gallery Rome
Exhibitions

House of the Rising Light at Dorothy Circus Gallery Rome

Reshaping Matter: online art event in Rome
Exhibitions

Reshaping Matter: online art event in Rome

Elliott Erwitt: Icons exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Elliott Erwitt: Icons exhibition in Rome

Ara Güler exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Ara Güler exhibition in Rome

Rafael Silveira at Dorothy Circus Gallery in Rome
Exhibitions

Rafael Silveira at Dorothy Circus Gallery in Rome

World Press Photo Exhibition 2020 in Rome
Exhibitions

World Press Photo Exhibition 2020 in Rome

Rome celebrates paintings of de Pisis
Exhibitions

Rome celebrates paintings of de Pisis