Rome: Open-air art exhibition in Villa Borghese

Back to Nature: Contemporary Art in Villa Borghese from 15 September to 13 December.

Rome's Villa Borghese park will host a free outdoor exhibition project, titled Back to Nature, curated by Costantino D'Orazio.

The park will host a nucleus of outdoor installations among the trees, by internationally known artists such as Andreco, Mario Merz, Mimmo Paladino, Benedetto Pietromarchi, Davide Rivalta, Grazia Toderi, Edoardo Tresoldi, Nico Vascellari.

In addition there will be musical performances and projects by street artists. For more details see Facebook page.

Photo credit: AlanMorris / Shutterstock.com.