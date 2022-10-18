Ryanair unveils 18 new routes from Rome airports this winter

Ryanair to operate 70 routes to and from Rome over winter.

The low-cost Irish airline Ryanair is to launch 18 new routes out of Rome airports Fiumicino and Ciampino this winter, the company's chief executive Michael O'Leary announced on Tuesday.

Ryanair will offer a total of 70 routes serving the Italian capital, with the addition of new services to Agadir, Amman, Asturias, Berlin, Cologne, Cork, Cuneo, Dublin, Frankfurt, Gran Canaria, Liverpool, Prague, Rabat, Stockholm, Tangier, Toulouse, Trapani and Valencia.

"Our goal is to transport 9.4 million passengers to Rome by 2023" - O'Leary said - "At the moment the booking trend is excellent on the Italian market, with the last quarter performing very well.”

Over the winter of 2022-23 Ryanair will operate a total of 530 routes to and from 30 Italian airports, of which 30 are new, with the aim of reaching 56 million passengers in 2023.

During the news conference the outspoken Ryanair boss described the economic situation in Britain as "car crash" and said it was an "inevitable consequence" of Brexit.

O'Leary also took a swipe at ITA Airways, the successor to Alitalia as Italy's flag carrier, telling Italian news agency ANSA that the airline "will never be profitable".

"It cannot compete with Ryanair in Italy and on short-haul routes", O'Leary said, adding that Ryanair has a 40 per cent market share in Italy and is heading towards 42-43 per cent.

Photo credit: Mikel Dabbah / Shutterstock.com.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77620
Previous article Rome Art Week returns for 2022 edition

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's Fiumicino airport tests flying taxi ahead of 2024 launch
Travel

Rome's Fiumicino airport tests flying taxi ahead of 2024 launch

Italy unveils €2 billion plan for high-speed internet on trains
Travel

Italy unveils €2 billion plan for high-speed internet on trains

7 hilltop towns to discover in the Lazio region around Rome
Travel

7 hilltop towns to discover in the Lazio region around Rome

Rome's Fiumicino Airport: a brief history
Travel

Rome's Fiumicino Airport: a brief history

Rome Fiumicino airport trains to stop from 19-21 August
Travel

Rome Fiumicino airport trains to stop from 19-21 August

Italy's high-speed Frecciarossa trains to launch in Spain
Travel

Italy's high-speed Frecciarossa trains to launch in Spain

Rome tourism set to return to pre-covid levels in 2023
Travel

Rome tourism set to return to pre-covid levels in 2023

US visitors drive tourism boom in Italy this summer
Travel

US visitors drive tourism boom in Italy this summer

Exploring Patrica on a day trip from Rome
Travel

Exploring Patrica on a day trip from Rome

In Italy's Lazio region, under-25s travel free by bus and rail this summer
Transport

In Italy's Lazio region, under-25s travel free by bus and rail this summer

Air traffic control staff and cabin crews to strike in Italy on 17 July
Travel

Air traffic control staff and cabin crews to strike in Italy on 17 July

Italy's Ischia named Best Island in the World
Travel

Italy's Ischia named Best Island in the World

Rome's Fiumicino airport unveils direct high-speed rail links with Naples and Florence
Travel

Rome's Fiumicino airport unveils direct high-speed rail links with Naples and Florence

Bisentina Island, jewel of Italy's Lake Bolsena, reopens to visitors
Travel

Bisentina Island, jewel of Italy's Lake Bolsena, reopens to visitors

Rome's Fiumicino rated Best Airport in Europe for fourth time
Travel

Rome's Fiumicino rated Best Airport in Europe for fourth time