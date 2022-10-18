Naples cemetery wall collapse leaves coffins hanging in mid-air

Second collapse at Poggioreale cemetery this year.

Naples authorities have sealed off the Poggioreale cemetery after the collapse of a four-storey wall in the graveyard left at least a dozen coffins hanging precariously from a considerable height.

There were no visitors in the cemetery at the time of the collapse which occurred near Porta Balestrieri, next to the new crematorium, at lunchtime on Monday.

Local residents have blamed the collapse on subway works taking place near the cemetery, according to Italian news reports.

In January some 300 burial niches were destroyed in structural collapses in another area of the cemetery, currently the subject of an investigation.

The latest collapse comes two weeks before All Souls' Day, a Catholic tradition of mourning the dearly departed and a particularly important day in Italy when people gather to visit family graves.

Photos ANSA

General Info

Address Via S. Maria del Pianto, 80143 Napoli NA, Italy

View on Map

Naples cemetery wall collapse leaves coffins hanging in mid-air

Via S. Maria del Pianto, 80143 Napoli NA, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77618
Previous article Rome villa with Caravaggio mural is up for auction a fourth time

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy volleyball star Paola Egonu takes time out over racism
English news in Italy

Italy volleyball star Paola Egonu takes time out over racism

Rome remembers Nazi raid on Jewish Ghetto 79 years ago
English news in Italy

Rome remembers Nazi raid on Jewish Ghetto 79 years ago

Rome rubbish truck goes on fire in street
English news in Italy

Rome rubbish truck goes on fire in street

Italy: 4.4 magnitude earthquake off coast of Catanzaro
English news in Italy

Italy: 4.4 magnitude earthquake off coast of Catanzaro

Italy seeks UNESCO World Heritage Status for Appian Way
English news in Italy

Italy seeks UNESCO World Heritage Status for Appian Way

Rome mayor slams graffiti in Villa Borghese
English news in Italy

Rome mayor slams graffiti in Villa Borghese

Two Belgian tourists killed in Rome hit-and-run
English news in Italy

Two Belgian tourists killed in Rome hit-and-run

Italy's Stromboli volcano erupts, alert raised to orange level
English news in Italy

Italy's Stromboli volcano erupts, alert raised to orange level

Italy faces strike by Ryanair and Vueling cabin crew on 1 October
English news in Italy

Italy faces strike by Ryanair and Vueling cabin crew on 1 October

Italy's Samantha Cristoforetti to be first European woman to command International Space Station
English news in Italy

Italy's Samantha Cristoforetti to be first European woman to command International Space Station

Rome's Befana Christmas market to return to Piazza Navona
English news in Italy

Rome's Befana Christmas market to return to Piazza Navona

Italy's centre-left PD leader Enrico Letta to step down after election defeat
English news in Italy

Italy's centre-left PD leader Enrico Letta to step down after election defeat

Italy election: Rino Gaetano family objects to Giorgia Meloni's use of his songs
English news in Italy

Italy election: Rino Gaetano family objects to Giorgia Meloni's use of his songs

Italy election: Giorgia Meloni's far-right party wins big in polls
English news in Italy

Italy election: Giorgia Meloni's far-right party wins big in polls

Election Day: Italy goes to the polls
English news in Italy

Election Day: Italy goes to the polls