All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day in Rome

All Saints’ Day, or Ognissanti, on Sunday 1 November is a public holiday in Italy.

However this year it falls on a Sunday so it won't make any difference to the closure of schools or public offices.

The celebration of All Saints’ is followed by All Souls' Day on Monday 2 November, a Catholic tradition of mourning the dearly departed. In Italy this is a particularly important day, when people gather to visit family graves.

The city’s three main cemeteries, Verano, Flaminio and Prima Porta, are open each day from 07.30-18.00.

The Non-Catholic Cemetery in the Ostiense-Testaccio district is open all day on 1 November, from 09.00-17.00, with last entrance at 16.30.

For details about visiting Rome’s cemeteries see city website.