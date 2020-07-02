Ryanair questions Italian ban on hand luggage

In an interview with Corriere della Sera, CEO of Ryanair Eddie Wilson, questions Italy's decision to ban the use of overhead lockers for hand luggage. 

"The ban on hand luggage is insane and exposes passengers to an increased risk of infection," Eddie Wilson, CEO of Ryanair, said in an interview with Corriere della Sera commenting on the decision of the Italain National Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) to ban the use of aircraft overhead lockers.

Also read: 

"We respect the decision, but it seems a measure designed by people who don't know how air transport works," Mr. Wilson added. "Apart from the discomfort for passengers, this ban increases the chances of people gathering. First of all, people are forced to queue at check-in counters to deposit their luggage, and this happens in areas of the airport with spaces that do not allow social distancing. It is less risky to board in a sequential order based on the seat number". 

Also read: 

He continued, "their suitcase is touched by other people who are in charge of putting it in the hold, then unloading it and depositing it on the delivery belt”.

"We need common rules in Europe. According to EASA - Mr. Wilson says - people can fly again if there are equal rules in all countries, "I don't understand why ENAC went in another direction. Can someone explain to me why Italy is the only country on the continent to have such a restrictive rule?".

Ph: JGA / Shutterstock.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome restarts Leonardo Express train to Fiumicino airport
Transport

Rome restarts Leonardo Express train to Fiumicino airport

EU to reopen borders on 1 July but not to US
Travel

EU to reopen borders on 1 July but not to US

Coronavirus: EU to reopen borders to 14 countries on 1 July
Travel

Coronavirus: EU to reopen borders to 14 countries on 1 July

Rome's tourists are Italians right now
Travel

Rome's tourists are Italians right now

US tourists face travel ban when EU reopens borders
Travel

US tourists face travel ban when EU reopens borders

Travel to Italy: who can visit right now
Travel

Travel to Italy: who can visit right now

10 reasons why we will all return to Rome when this is finally over
Travel

10 reasons why we will all return to Rome when this is finally over

Alitalia to resume flights to New York and Spain
Travel

Alitalia to resume flights to New York and Spain

Italy: 85 per cent drop in air travel in March
Travel

Italy: 85 per cent drop in air travel in March

Alitalia suspends Rome-New York flights
Travel

Alitalia suspends Rome-New York flights

Rome to reopen Ciampino airport as Italy eases lockdown
Travel

Rome to reopen Ciampino airport as Italy eases lockdown

Giglio Island: lily of the Tuscan islands
Travel

Giglio Island: lily of the Tuscan islands

Life is beautiful in Arezzo
Articles

Life is beautiful in Arezzo

How to get to Pompeii from Rome and back
Travel

How to get to Pompeii from Rome and back

What it's like flying out from Rome during the Coronavirus Pandemic
Travel

What it's like flying out from Rome during the Coronavirus Pandemic