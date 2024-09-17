15.5 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 17 September 2024
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome's Fiumicino airport express train to run later at night
News Travel

Rome's Fiumicino airport express train to run later at night

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Leonardo Express to leave Fiumicino airport after midnight.

Rome's express train service between Termini station and Leonardo da Vinci airport, better known as Fiumicino, will run later at night from Wednesday 18 September.

The Leonardo Express, which links Termini and Fiumicino in 32 minutes, will make two additional journeys at night, the Lazio region announced on Monday.

The last train from Roma Termini will leave at 23.35 while the last service from Fiumicino will depart at 00.23, thanks to the collaborative initiative between Trenitalia and the Lazio region.

“These two new trains are a concrete improvement for travellers who take late-night flights, but also for the many workers at Fiumicino airport,” Lazio transport councillor Fabrizio Ghera said, noting that the move comes ahead of the Vatican's Jubilee Year 2025 when Rome is set to welcome an estimated 32 million tourists and pilgrims.

The Leonardo Express will now run every 15 minutes (in some cases every 30 minutes) from Roma Termini from 04.50 to 23.35, and from Fiumicino from 05.38 to 00.23, with a one-way fare of €14.

Photo credit: bellena / Shutterstock.com.

Aur 724x450
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling Tech - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Travel

Italy launches passport services in Rome post offices

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

New ÖBB Nightjet train links Rome with Munich and Vienna

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy faces nationwide train strike on Sunday 8 September

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy faces airline and airport strikes on 7 September

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Strikes in Italy to affect air travel, trains and local public transport in September

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy unveils new tourist trains from Rome to Assisi and Alba

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Rome's Fiumicino Airport: a brief history

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Bulgari Hotel in Rome crowned best hotel in the world

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -