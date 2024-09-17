Rome's Fiumicino airport express train to run later at night

Leonardo Express to leave Fiumicino airport after midnight.

Rome's express train service between Termini station and Leonardo da Vinci airport, better known as Fiumicino, will run later at night from Wednesday 18 September.

The Leonardo Express, which links Termini and Fiumicino in 32 minutes, will make two additional journeys at night, the Lazio region announced on Monday.

The last train from Roma Termini will leave at 23.35 while the last service from Fiumicino will depart at 00.23, thanks to the collaborative initiative between Trenitalia and the Lazio region.

“These two new trains are a concrete improvement for travellers who take late-night flights, but also for the many workers at Fiumicino airport,” Lazio transport councillor Fabrizio Ghera said, noting that the move comes ahead of the Vatican's Jubilee Year 2025 when Rome is set to welcome an estimated 32 million tourists and pilgrims.

The Leonardo Express will now run every 15 minutes (in some cases every 30 minutes) from Roma Termini from 04.50 to 23.35, and from Fiumicino from 05.38 to 00.23, with a one-way fare of €14.

Photo credit: bellena / Shutterstock.com.