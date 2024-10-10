23.3 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 10 October 2024
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy faces airport strikes on Friday 11 October
News Travel

Italy faces airport strikes on Friday 11 October

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Air traffic controllers to strike in Bari, Brindisi, Milan and Palermo airports.

Air travellers in Italy face disruption to flights on Friday 11 October due to strike action by air traffic controllers at several airports around the country.

Staff from air traffic control agency ENAV plan to stage a four-hour strike at Palermo airport, from 13.00 to 17.00, with disruption to flights expected.

Employees of Techno Sky, an ENAV subsidiary that deals with the operation and maintenance of air traffic control systems, also plan to strike at the same time in Milan Linate, Bari and Brindisi airports.

The website of Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC contains information about strikes and the time slots when flights are guaranteed under Italian law.

The industrial action on Friday is one of a series of strikes affecting air travel, trains and local public transport in Italy in October.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

Cover image Palermo Airport Falcone e Borsellino. Photo credit: orso bianco / Shutterstock.com.

Ambrit 724 x 450
Taco 1920 x 190
Taco 1920 x 190
Taco 1920 x 190
FiR 320 x 480 H3

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Travel

Italy faces nationwide 24-hour train strike on 12-13 October

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy transport minister blames Rome train chaos on a nail

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy transport minister under fire for Rome train chaos

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Strikes in Italy to affect air travel, trains and local public transport in October

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy airports face strike action on 24 September

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Ryanair seeks more flights for Rome Ciampino for Jubilee 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Rome's Fiumicino airport express train to run later at night

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy launches passport services in Rome post offices

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -