Italy faces airport strikes on Friday 11 October

Air traffic controllers to strike in Bari, Brindisi, Milan and Palermo airports.

Air travellers in Italy face disruption to flights on Friday 11 October due to strike action by air traffic controllers at several airports around the country.

Staff from air traffic control agency ENAV plan to stage a four-hour strike at Palermo airport, from 13.00 to 17.00, with disruption to flights expected.

Employees of Techno Sky, an ENAV subsidiary that deals with the operation and maintenance of air traffic control systems, also plan to strike at the same time in Milan Linate, Bari and Brindisi airports.

The website of Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC contains information about strikes and the time slots when flights are guaranteed under Italian law.

The industrial action on Friday is one of a series of strikes affecting air travel, trains and local public transport in Italy in October.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

Cover image Palermo Airport Falcone e Borsellino. Photo credit: orso bianco / Shutterstock.com.