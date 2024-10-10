23.3 C
News Politics

Zelensky to visit Rome for talks with Meloni and Pope Francis

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Zelensky to meet Pope Francis in Vatican.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to arrive in Rome on Thursday for talks with Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni, according to Italian news reports.

The Ukrainian leader will meet Meloni at Villa Doria Pamphilj at 20.15, Italian media reported, following talks in Paris with French president Emmanuel Macron earlier on Thursday.

The Vatican said that Pope Francis is scheduled to hold a half-hour meeting with Zelensky at 09.30 on Friday morning.

Image: Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky with Italy's prime minster Giorgia Meloni at Palazzo Chigi in Rome on 13 May 2023. Photo credit: Alessia Pierdomenico / Shutterstock.com.

