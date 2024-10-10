19.2 C




News Lifestyle

Rome mayor responds to Macron in row over Emily in Paris

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Macron wants Netflix show to stay in Paris.

French president Emmanuel Macron voiced his opposition to the hit Netflix show Emily in Paris moving to Rome, arguing that it "doesn't make sense" for the Italian capital to host the series.

“We will fight hard. And we will ask them to remain in Paris!”, Macron told Variety in an interview published on Wednesday, adding that the show is "super positive in terms of attractiveness" for France.

In the season four finale of the romantic drama, American marketing executive Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, swaps Paris for the Eternal City to open an Italian office and continue her romance with Marcello Muratori (Eugenio Franceschini), the owner of a luxury cashmere brand.

In response to Macron's remarks, Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri took the unusual step of replying to the French president, writing on X: "Don't worry: Emily is doing very well in Rome. Besides, the heart wants what it wants: let's let her choose."

Based on social media reactions however, many Romans couldn't care less, with multiple comments suggesting "giving Emily back to France" in exchange for the Mona Lisa.

Photo Netflix

